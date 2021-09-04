Country lifts mandatory quarantine rule for passengers from India

Ankara: Fully vaccinated Indians will be exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Turkey. Turkish Embassy in New Delhi informed this. The passenger must have taken the second dose at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.

The vaccines that have been approved by WHO or the Turkish Government are covered under this exemption. The vaccines approved by the Turkish government are Pfizer Biontech, Sputnik V and Sinovac.

Indian passengers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Once, Covaxin gets a nod from WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey.

The fully vaccinated passengers from India must submit a negative PCR test report taken 72 hours before departure in order to be exempt from the quarantine. Non-vaccinated travellers are required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days in a hotel or a location mentioned in the declaration.