Covid? I thought pregnancy tests! Hilarious conversation goes viral

Funny chat messages have attracted netizens attention across social media. Hilarious text conversation between friends on confusion of positive Covid-19 test for a pregnancy announcement went viral within hours online.

After testing positive for COVID, Helen Phillips, a businesswoman, sent a picture of her tests to a friend, who works as a doctor. The 34-year-old had shared three pictures of her positive rapid lateral flow tests with a friend on Facebook Messenger.

When her friend asked how she felt, she replied to say she had a minor cough and sore throat but “nothing major”. But later her friend asked if she was happy with the result, and the conversation started getting awkward.

She replied “About having Covid? I’m not ecstatic about it but as long as symptoms stay minor.” Helen was left confused and it was then that both realised, they were talking about two very different tests. “Oh!!!!! I thought they were pregnancy tests,” her friend replied.

Talking about the hilarious conversation, Helen said, ‘I hope my friends wouldn’t expect me to announce my pregnancy by sharing pictures of ‘pee sticks’ on social media.’ Helen’s doctor friend also expressed confusion about mentioning cough and sore throat, and explained she was half asleep when she responded to texts.

‘I didn’t think much about the pictures when Helen sent me. I was half asleep and it was 6 am when it happened. Helen and I have been best friends for years and it’s the sort of thing she’d do. It’s a good way to start the day, really,’ she added.