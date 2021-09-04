Dubai exempts on-arrival Covid test for passengers from 3 countries

Dubai: As per an update announced by Emirates Airlines, all passengers coming to Dubai from Austria, Maldives and Oman will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival.

Also Read: India faces concerns with China’s Afghan bases: Experts

The Dubai based air carrier also announced that approvals from the General Directorate of Foreigners Affairs or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship are not required for tourists. But they must submit a valid negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility. Also, a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure is also required.