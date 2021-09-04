‘Heartbreaking’: Sidharth’s lady love Shehnaaz fainted twice during the special puja before his cremation

As entire television and film industry is still morning the loss of actor Sidharth Shukla, bigg boss 13 fame Shehnaaz fainted twice while performing special puja before his cremation at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday. The cremation was attended by his family and some of his closest friends, among whom were Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth’s lady love and rumored girlfriend was with the actor in his last moments. Performing a special puja for the actor before his cremation, Shehnaaz fainted twice. Shehnaaz, who was extremely heartbroken and devastated at the funeral because she could not believe that he had passed on, also performed a special puja before the cremation. Before his cremation, the entire family was required to perform a puja, as reported by a leading digital portal. The deceased actor’s family, on being asked gave permission to Shehnaaz for performing it. The picture of her doing the puja went viral on social media as well, showing her sitting with a pandit and performing the puja with his family.

She looked heartbroken and shattered. According to reports, Shehnaaz could not bear to think of Sidharth embarking on his last journey and cried ‘Sidharth, Sidharth’ before his cremation. In addition to fainting twice at the crematorium, a doctor was called to check on her. Everyone saw Shehnaaz crying inconsolably with brother Shehbaz inside the crematorium as they arrived. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla too was seen at the venue. Police were deployed in large numbers to control the situation.

During his cremation at Oshiwara, Sidharth Shukla’s family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their respects as per Brahma Kumaris rituals. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were believed to be dating and have been loved by the audience ever since their Bigg Boss 13 journey came to an end. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared as special guests on Dance Deewane and Bigg Boss OTT. SidNaaz could not have imagined such a tragic end.