Minister cuts ribbon with his teeth in a shop opening ceremony. Watch the viral video

Pakistani minister cuts a ribbon with his teeth at the opening ceremony of a store and the video is going viral on social media. Reporter Murtaza Ali Shah posted the 21-second clip to Twitter and it has been viewed over 47,000 times so far.

On September 2, Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, inaugurated an electronic store in his Rawalpindi constituency.

Read also: Telangana CM urges PM to approve Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor

The scissors Chohan used to cut the ribbon were blunt, and it appears he was unable to cut it with them. He used his teeth to cut the ribbon, which caused everyone else present to laugh out loud.

Watch the video here:

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

In a separate post on Twitter, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan shared the video and explained that the ‘scissors were blunt and bad.’