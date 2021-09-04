Night curfew, Sunday lockdown to continue in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to continue night curfew and Sunday lockdown in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this.

Meanwhile, 29,682 new Covid-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries and 142 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Thus, the number of active cases has reached at 2,50,065. The test positivity rate stands at 17.54%.

The Kerala government issued an order stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the Covid-19 quarantine and isolation norms.

‘The government of Kerala issues guidelines from time to time regarding the quarantine and isolation norms for the COVID positive patients, COVID suspected and contact persons. The undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Sec.20(3) of the DM Act-2005, orders that the quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies’, the order issued by the Disaster Management Department of the Kerala Government said.