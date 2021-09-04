Taliban delegates meet Pak officials in Doha; Border issues, bilateral relations discussed

Doha: A senior Taliban delegation led by Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai met with the Pakistani Embassy officials in Qatar on Friday. The delegations discussed issues concerning the current developments in Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations and border issues between Afghan and Pakistan.

‘Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director of the Political Office and his delegation met Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar and his delegation. Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak,’ Shaheen tweeted.

This meet happened weeks after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and subsequent refugees crises, which was caused due to the weeks-long intense violence. Earlier this week, Pakistan closed its Chaman border with Afghanistan citing security concerns. The Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid explained: ‘We want peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have put up a fence on the border.’

Rashid added that the border at Chaman was being closed temporarily ‘due to some concerns’. ‘However, we will not allow chaos to spread. There are no Americans left in Pakistan. Those who came have left’, he said.

The situation on the Afghan-Pakistani border has remained tense due to the influx of refugees from Afghanistan. Multiple reports said that the Pakistani forces had opened fire at the Afghan refugees at the Torkham border crossing. Pedestrian traffic through Pakistan’s south-western Chaman border crossing has swiftly increased after the Taliban’s hostile takeover of Afghanistan over the last few weeks.