‘This is a serious lapse by the Pinarayi Vijayan government’: K.Surendran on Covid situation

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran hit out at Pinarayi Vijayan government over the Covid-19 situation in the state. The BJP leader accused that the state government has failed to manage the pandemic situation.

‘Kerala is reporting almost 70% of the total cases in India, with a test positivity rate of 20%. The state government has failed to contain the spread of the virus and not focusing on Covid first-line treatment (CFLT) or home quarantine. This is a serious lapse by the Vijayan government”, said Surendran.

India reported 42,618 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by reporting 29,322 e cases. The overall death toll due to this virus touched 4,40,225 in the country. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala added 131 fatalities.