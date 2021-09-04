‘This is a serious lapse by the Pinarayi Vijayan government’: K.Surendran on Covid situation

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran hit out at Pinarayi Vijayan government over the Covid-19 situation in the state. The BJP leader accused that the state government has failed to manage the pandemic situation.
‘Kerala is reporting almost 70% of the total cases in India, with a test positivity rate of 20%. The state government has failed to contain the spread of the virus and not focusing on Covid first-line treatment (CFLT) or home quarantine. This is a serious lapse by the Vijayan government”, said Surendran.
Also Read: Night curfew, Sunday lockdown to continue in Kerala
India reported 42,618 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by reporting 29,322 e cases. The overall death toll due to this virus touched 4,40,225 in the country. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala added 131 fatalities.
Post Your Comments