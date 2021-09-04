Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat wins historic gold, Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in badminton

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttle badminton player Pramod Bhagat wrote new history at the Tokyo Paralympics by winning gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category. Bhagat is the first Indian player to win a gold medal in the badminton at the Paralympics. The four-time world champion, Bhagat defeated second seeded Daniel Bethell of Great Britain by 21-14,21-17. India’s Manoj Sarkar won bronze in the same event after defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13.

This is the first time that badminton is being played at the Paralympics. Bhagat will also play in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 bronze medal match on Sunday. Bhagat and Palak Kohli will face Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino of Japan.

Thus, India’s medal tally in the event has surged to 17, including four golds, seven silvers and six bronzes. Avani Lekhara in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Sumit Antil in the men’s javelin throw F64 category and Manish Narwal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 has won gold medals for the country.