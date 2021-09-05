116-year-old recovers from COVID-19 after 3 weeks in ICU in Turkey

A 116-year-old woman in Turkey has survived COVID-19, making her one of the oldest survivors of the disease. Ayse Karatay has been transferred to a regular ward, according to her son Ibrahim, who spoke to the Demiroren news agency on Saturday.

‘My mother fell ill at the age of 116 and stayed in the intensive care unit for three weeks. Her health is very good now and she’s getting better,’ he said.

After getting unwell and testing positive for COVID-19 last month, Ayse, from Emirdag in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, was treated in Eskisehir City Hospital.

Ibrahim said she only had one injection of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine before being ill and she was most likely infected by a family member. Ayse was born under the Ottoman Empire when birth dates were rarely documented in detail.

Sister Andre, a French nun, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February, just days before her 117th birthday. She is the second-oldest living person in the world.