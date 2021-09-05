8 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Oman

Muscat: 8 People were arrested by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for attempting to smuggle large quantities of drugs into Oman.

‘The General Department for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police Command, arrested 8 infiltrators, in two separate cases, while they were trying to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Sultanate using two fishing boats. In the two operations, more than 80 kilograms of crystal and 68 kilograms of hashish were seized, and legal procedures against the accused were completed’, ROP said in a statement.