80% of Mumbai’s adult population got at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose: BMC

At least 80% of eligible residents in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. He added that 1.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the Mumbai district on Saturday.

‘Mumbai administered 1.3 lakh vaccines today. The good news is that 80 percent of eligible citizens of MCGM have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. We are number one in percentage terms amongst major cities of India,’ said Chahal.

Around 30% of eligible individuals in Mumbai have received both doses of the vaccine, according to Chahal. ‘I salute private hospitals of Mumbai for their great help and participation in vaccination drive. Proper vaccination along with the habit of wearing masks can save us from the probable third wave of the pandemic,’ he added.

Meanwhile, the BMC claims that Mumbai has become the country’s first district to give more than one crore Covid-19 vaccinations. So far, 1,02,41,073 doses of Covid-19 vaccination have been administered in Mumbai, as per the CoWin site.