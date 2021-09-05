Film shoots not always a smooth thing, there are tough days: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone believes that the best part of filming is having her crew around her since it not only makes the experience more pleasurable but also ensures that everyone watches out for one another, especially on difficult days.

Deepika shared a video on Saturday of herself talking about her favourite part of a shooting day and the actor revealed that the one thing she looks forward to on every shoot is her team.

‘I look forward to the team I am going to work with, especially my team because we have a lot of fun through the process. Especially on film shoots because it’s not always a smooth thing. There are tough days. Sometimes things go well, sometimes they don’t. But we are there for each other. Everyone gets each other. You kind of get through the day. If anyone is having a bad day, without being intrusive, you pep up the person and help them get through it,’ the actress is heard saying in the video, which features visuals of her various shoots.

Also Read: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor to star in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Jagan Shakti to direct

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actresses in the industry, with a number of projects in the pipeline. She is presently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. In addition to Pathan, Deepika is set to star in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled drama, Fighters, 83, among others.

Deepika Padukone is also slated to appear in an upcoming cross-cultural romance comedy produced by STXfilms. After starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, this is her second foreign picture.