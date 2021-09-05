Learning from you has been a blessing: Esha to mom on Teachers’ Day

Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol wrote the special note to her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Thanking the Dream Girl of Bollywood for teaching her valuable lessons in life, Esha wrote, ‘From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher.’ The message was accompanied by two pictures.

Esha’s first image is from her childhood. She can be seen sitting on Hema’s lap in that particular image

In the second photograph, the mother and daughter are smiling at each other.

The post has garnered many likes and comments. ‘Beautiful post,’ a fan commented. ‘Mothers are the best teachers,’ another one wrote.

Esha, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, recently appeared in the film ‘Ek Duaa’. Next, she will appear alongside Ajay Devgn in ‘Rudra’.