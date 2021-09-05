‘No power can beat the farmers voice or their rights’: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her support to the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar. She said that no power can beat the voice of farmers.

‘Farmers are the voice and pride of this country. No power can beat the farmers’ voice or their rights. The whole country is supporting the farmers in their fight to save agriculture and their hard work #Muzaffarnagar_Kisan_Mahapanchayat’, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since November 26 last year.