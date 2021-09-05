‘Principles of the 50’: UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years

Dubai: UAE has announced 10 principles that will govern the country’s future over the next 50 years. The document, titled ‘Principles of the 50’, was jointly released by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

As per, Sheikh Mohammedt he new principles will lay down a strategic roadmap for the country’s new era of political, economic and social development. ‘Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments’, said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.