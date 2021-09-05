State government extends lockdown till September 20

Chandigarh: The Haryana government extended the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state till September 20. ‘The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from September 6 (5 am onwards) to September 20 (till 5 am), along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders’, an order by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan stated.

The state government has directed vice-chancellors of residential universities to continue online classes till October 15. However, universities and colleges are allowed to open for students to clear doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical and offline examinations. Hostels in colleges and universities are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.