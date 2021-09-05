Suicide bombing at border check post: kills three, injures 20 soldiers

Lahore: At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack near a check post of the Frontier Corps (FC) on the Quetta-Mastung highway in Balochistan province, Pakistan on Sunday.18 of the injured were security officials while two were civilians.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also known as the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

‘Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC check post, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs,” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.