UAE announces new visa rules for widows, divorcees

Dubai: UAE will soon launch new visa rules for widows and divorced women. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in UAE has announced this. The scheme is included in the UAE Projects for 50 events which was announced today.

As per the new rule, all widows and divorced women will be able to continue in the country for a whole year. At present, they are provided a grace period of 30 days only.

Earlier, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has announced a ‘green visa’ and a freelance visa. Green visas are for people with work permits with residency, pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Freelance visa will help people work independently.

He had also confirmed that students aged 15 and above will soon be allowed to work in the UAE under a temporary visa scheme.