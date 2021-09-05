Students aged 15 and above will be allowed to work under new visa scheme in UAE

Dubai: Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in UAE has announced that students aged 15 and above will soon be allowed to work in the UAE under a temporary visa scheme. The scheme is included in the UAE Projects for 50 events which was announced today .

The new visa scheme will allow students to gain experience and also add value to the UAE economy, said the minister.

UAE has also announced a ‘Green Visa’ and ‘Freelance Visa’. Green visas are for people with work permits with residency, pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Freelance visa will help people work independently.