Bomb threat at Cochin Shipyard turns out to be a hoax

Kochi: The Kerala police has informed that the threatening emails received by five officers of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) that bombs were planted inside its compound are hoax. The emails were received by the officers on August 24.

‘Following a complaint from CSL authorities, a case was registered at Ernakulam South Police station. We have conducted a search of the CSL premises with the assistance of Bomb Squad and Dog Squad on Sunday. No explosives as claimed in the emails could be traced. So, it is clear that bomb threat was a hoax’, said Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Nizamudheen.

Police has tightened security at the CSL, where India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is in the final testing stage of testing before handing over to the Indian Navy later this year.

Cyber experts from Kerala’s Police’s Cyberdome and officers of Cyber Cell are investigating the origin of the emails. ‘It was sent from a bogus email id. We are tracing the IP address of the person who sent the email. Apart from it, we were also checking whether the threat email is any ploy for a cyber attack by hackers. From the content of the email, we also suspect the involvement of an insider. A detailed probe is on’, said an officer said.

Earlier two months ago, an Afghanistan national who was working under a contractor at the CSL using fake documents was arrested by the police. Similarly, in 2019 over 10 computer components of INS Vikrant were found stolen while undergoing construction work at the shipyard.