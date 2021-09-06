Dubai Health Authority announces free PCR tests for students

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it will provide free PCR tests for Emirati students in public schools. The tests are available on appointment basis.

Steps to book a screening:

> Click on ‘Book Covid-19 screening’

> Select ‘Type of visit’

> Choose ‘Time and date’

> Confirm booking

Earlier, the authorities in Dubai had announced that all non-vaccinated students aged 12 and above studying in government schools in Dubai must take a PCR test every week for attending in-person learning. All vaccinated students aged 12 and above and unvaccinated students under 12 studying in government schools in Dubai will also need to undergo a PCR test every month. PCR tests are not required for students studying in private schools in Dubai.