Expats to get 180-day grace period after losing jobs

Dubai: Expats who lost their jobs in the UAE will be able to stay in the country for 180 days more .The UAE government has decided to extend the grace period for expats who lost their jobs. At present the grace period is only 30 days. The new decision is a part of UAE Projects for 50 events.

‘We are relaxing the grace period one gets to leave the country after being made redundant. Instead of the previous 30 days, people will have 90 to 180 days to leave the country’, said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Also Read: Updated ‘Green List’ of destinations released in Abu Dhabi

Earlier the UAE government had also announced a ‘green visa’ and a freelance visa. Green visas are for people with work permits with residency, pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Freelance visa will help people work independently.

UAE will also change visa rules for widows and divorced women. As per the new rule, all widows and divorced women will be able to continue in the country for a whole year. At present, they are provided a grace period of 30 days only.