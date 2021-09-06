Gulf country revoked residency permits of 3,90,000 expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has revoked residency permits of 3,90,000 expats as they failed to return to country. Several expats could not return to Kuwait due to travel restrictions and entry bans imposed due to Covid-19 infection and their sponsors in Kuwait failed to renew the residency permits at time.

The Interior Ministry in Kuwait has said that around 1.5 million expats are at present living in Kuwait illegally. The Kuwait government made it clear that the government will not provide a chance to correct the documents of these illegal residents.

Also Read: From today, India and nine other countries’ travel bans are lifted.

The expats living illegally can return to their countries as the airports in the country are reopened. And those who stay illegally in Kuwait must be arrested and deported, said top government officials.