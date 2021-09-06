Hrithik Roshan pens a wonderful tribute to Indian Paralympians and Teachers on Teachers’ Day

New Delhi: ‘Life is said to be the best teacher’, said superstar Hrithik Roshan in his heartfelt Teacher’s Day post to all Indians participating in the 2021 Paralympics.

At the 2020 Paralympics, the Indian contingent won 19 medals, including five golds, while at the Olympics, India won seven medals, with the country’s first gold coming from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Hrithik tweeted a special message for all the Indian Paralympians who attended the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo. He wrote,’ ‘Life’ is said to be the best Teacher…’ all you have to do is observe and learn from the extraordinary souls around you. As we celebrate #TeachersDay, I want to give a huge shoutout to the Indian participants at #Paralympics 2021.’

‘Each story of participation, every representative on the field, and the winners gracing the podiums TEACHES the life lesson to Dream, Believe and Achieve. Cheers to their unstoppable spirit. You ALL are examples to live by. Thank you for touching my life. Congratulations,’ he said with a red heart emoticon.

The Indian contingent finished its campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 with a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals. At the Games, India sent its largest contingent of 54 para-athletes across 9 sports disciplines. At the Tokyo Olympics, India made its debut in Badminton and Taekwondo.

India appeared at the 1968 Paralympics and won 12 medals in total, up until the Rio 2016 edition. The country has now improved that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. With 162 nations participating, India was placed 24th in the overall medal count, while the amount of medals it has received ranks it 20th.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, India’s gold medalists were: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, Pramod Bhagat in Men’s singles SL3 badminton, Krishna Nagar in Men’s singles SH6 badminton, Sumit Antil in Men’s Javelin Throw F64, and Manish Narwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.

The silver medalists were: Bhavinaben Patel in Women’s Singles Class 4 Table Tennis, Singhraj Adhana in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, Yogesh Kathuniya in Men’s Discus F56, Nishad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T47, Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men’s High Jump T63, Praveen Kumar in Men’s High Jump T64, Devendra Jhajharia in Men’s Javelin F46, and, Suhas Yathiraj in Men’s Singles Badminton SL4.

The bronze medalists were: Avani Lekhara in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, Harvinder Singh in Men’s Individual Recurve Archery, Sharad Kumar in Men’s High Jump T63, Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men’s Javelin Throw F46, Manoj Sarkar in Men’s Singles Badminton SL3, and Singhraj Adhana in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.

In the following events, Indian medallists have made world records: Sumit Antil – World Record in F64 Men’s Javelin (Gold), Avani Lekhara – Equalled the World Record and made a Paralympic Record in R2 Women’s 10m Air Standing SH1 (Gold), Manish Narwal – Paralympic Record in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 (Gold), Nishad Kumar – Asian Record in Men’s High Jump T47 (Silver), and Praveen Kumar – Asian Record in Men’s High Jump T64 (Silver).