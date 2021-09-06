Laughing snake & other Comedy Wildlife photography award finalists in pics

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have published 42 images shortlisted for their 2021 competition. ‘The final 42 images, plus the Portfolio and Video category entries from around the world include a laughing vine snake from India, a trio of strutting Gentoo penguins on the beaches of the Falkland Islands and a Kangaroo performing a picture-perfect Pavarotti impersonation in Australia,’ the competition said in a press release. Over 7,000 entries were received from around the world for consideration.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, who wished to promote wildlife conservation through humour.

Check out some of the funniest entries from the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 finalists:

Laughing snake by Aditya Kshirsagar, India

‘Vine snakes are very commonly seen snakes in the Western Ghats of India. When approached, they show aggression by opening their mouth wide open,’ said the photographer, whose delight at spotting a smile on the animal was apparent.

Monday Morning Mood by Andrew Mayes, South Africa

This pied starling was captured on camera in South Africa. ‘I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings,’ said Andrew Mayes.

Directing penguin by Carol Taylor, UK

‘Two Gentoo penguins having a discussion after coming out of the surf,’ according to the photographer. The picture was taken at the Falkland Islands.

Time for school by Chee Kee Teo, Singapore

A smooth-coated otter bites its baby to bring it back and forth for swimming lessons.

Monkey riding a giraffe by Dirk-Jan Steehouwer, Netherlands

‘During a game drive we found a group of monkeys playing around with each other, jumping up and down from a bare branch.It was a joy to watch. After a while I saw a giraffe coming from the right. By the moment the giraffe did pass the branch, one of the monkeys was on his post to ride the giraffe,’ Dirk-Jan Steehouwer described this perfectly-timed image.

The Green Stylist by Gurumoorthy K, India

Photo of an Indian chameleon from the Western Ghats

Ouch! By Ken Jensen, UK

‘A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China – this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!’ the photographer said.

Operatic warm ups by Lea Scadden, Australia

The photographer described this picture as: ‘The kangaroo looked like he was singing ‘the hills are alive, with the sound of music’ in the field.’

Did I say you could take my picture? By Patrick Dirlam, USA

‘I followed this Ruby-Crowned Kinglet for about 15 minutes as it hopped from one branch to another in fast succession. I think it knew I was following it because, all of a sudden, it just stopped and stared at me for all of about 3 seconds!’

Dancing Away to Glory by Sarosh Lodhi, India

‘A young langur sways its body to give an impression that its dancing.’

Smoked Deer for Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal, India

‘I have been following the family of a tigress called Paaro in India’s Jim Corbett National Park for many years. This is her daughter who has stood on her hind limbs to be able to scratch her face with a log. But, it appears as if she is carrying the log on her shoulders,’ Mr Agrawal said.

Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle by David Eppley, USA

‘Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run.’

Don’t worry. Be happy! By Axel Bocker, Germany

A dragonfly appears to be smiling at the camera in this striking photograph

The Baboon who feels like a tenor by Clemence Guinard, France

In this photo taken in Saudi Arabia, a Hamadryas baboon is yawning. ‘But the graceful position of its paws, its fluffy cape, its eyes looking like it put some makeup. In front of the camera, this Baboon was on stage, ready to please its public and to start its tenor’s solo.’