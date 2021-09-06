Man breaks neighbour’s jaw after fight over stray dog defecating

Vadodara: A man allegedly fractured his neighbor’s jaw on Saturday during a violent argument about a stray dog defecating outside the latter’s house after being fed by the former’s family. The event occurred in the Sayajipura neighbourhood of Vadodara, Gujarat.

According to the authorities, Ramesh Vasava’s family has been caring for and feeding the stray dog. Ramesh’s next-door neighbour Mukesh Vasava, on the other hand, had difficulties with the dog relieving itself in front of his house.

Also Read: 17-year-old held captive, gang-raped by 3 in Uttar Pradesh

As per a police report filed by Mukesh, his son Paresh went to Ramesh’s residence on Saturday to complain about the dog’s habit of defecating outside their home. Sailesh, Ramesh’s son, is said to have gotten into a confrontation with Paresh over the matter, prompting Mukesh to interfere. After then, Ramesh appeared and attacked Mukesh and his son with a stick. Mukesh had a jaw fracture as a result of the event. Later, he was rushed to Jamnabai Hospital and then referred to another medical institution for treatment.

Ramesh has also filed a counter-complaint in connection with the incident in which he accused Mukesh and his son of assaulting them and threatening them with death.