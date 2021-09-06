Policewoman kidnapped, tortured, sexually assaulted in Pakistan

In South Asian countries, discrimination against women based on their gender and sexual harassment are not uncommon. In this part of the world, women continue to face prejudices and difficult working conditions. The shocking incident took place in Pakistan on Sunday when a female sub-inspector was abducted and assaulted by a man.

‘A female sub-inspector who serves as a gender crime officer in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a man who also tried to sexually assault her, it emerged on Sunday,’ the Dawn reported.

A First Information Report (FIR) against him has also been filed. The suspect forced the woman to sit in his car and drove her to a deserted area near Chaman Bypass. With his pistol in hand, he repeatedly tried to rape the sub-inspector.

Read also: Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi booked for sedition over remark on Yogi govt

Police spokesperson Waseem Khan Gopang confirmed that the injured sub-inspector has been taken to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. ‘The suspect involved in the incident has been arrested and the car he used had also been seized,’ he added.

In Pakistan, women’s safety and security have become a major concern because daily reports of rape and sexual assault are coming from different parts of the country, the Dawn reported. Government officials are silent despite the increasing number of reported cases, and do nothing to protect the public. It is unsafe for the minor girls to attend schools and seminaries. Police in Rawalpindi recently booked a seminary principal and a female teacher after a student accused them of sexual assault and torture.