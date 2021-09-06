Post-Poll Violence: CBI detains six persons

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained six persons from Domjur area in Howrah district for their alleged involvement in several criminal offenses in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

CBI has so far filed 34 FIRs and made 3 arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases – 2 in Nadia and 1 in North 24 Parganas. Earlier, CBI had moved its four special units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state.

Earlier on August 19 the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into post poll violence in West Bengal. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar had also ordered the state government to hand over all cases to CBI.