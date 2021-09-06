Rajasthan: Boy dies by suicide after he learned that his father raped his minor sister

Jodhpur: A father had allegedly raped his daughter in Jalore district of Rajasthan and his son committed suicide when he found out about the incident, police said.

According to police, the minor girl’s brother learned of the alleged rape after a police audio clip surfaced in which she is purportedly narrating the whole incident to her aunt. The police have begun investigating after the 32-minute audio clip surfaced on Saturday. The girl’s brother died the same day after jumping into the Narmada canal in the Sanchore area of the district, a police officer said.

The officer said that the boy’s father fled before police had reached his house, and he was on the run from authorities. The police recorded the girl’s statement.

Apparently, the girl tells her aunt in the audio clip that her father once took her in his car on the pretext of buying her a phone and raped her. During the conversation, it was unclear when the alleged incident occurred. In the clip, she also describes how her mother had asked her father to take her brother along on that day, but he refused.

Additionally, the girl is heard telling her aunt that her father had made sexual advances earlier when she was asleep. Her father does not allow her to leave the house alone, nor does he allow her to speak to anyone in the family. She also tells her aunt that her mother had scolded her when she yelled at her father.