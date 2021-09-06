Karnataka to reintroduce ‘Industrial Adalats’ from Sept 27, says Minister

Bengaluru: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani announced on Sunday that the department will introduce Industrial Adalats to address industry-related problems. Adalats will begin on September 27.

This concept was introduced by the minister during his earlier tenure as Industries minister (2008-13). In Adalats, industrialists and other stakeholders can resolve their grievances and disputes on the spot, without having to resort to litigation, saving both time and money.

Minister Nirani has also organized symposiums and workshops in major cities across the state, as well as Industrial Adalats, to encourage young people to become entrepreneurs. The symposiums will be held a day after the Industrial Adalats in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi. ‘We want to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among our youths by imparting necessary skills through these workshops. We want them to emerge as job-providers instead of job-seekers,’ Nirani said.

Read also: Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer in front of kids

The Adalats gain importance in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken its toll on industries. ‘At least 15-20 per cent of industrial units have shut down, and another 15-20 per cent have become sick in the past two years,’ FKCCI President Perikal Sundar said. They are paying fixed charges for power, running up bills of Rs 5-10 lakh per unit, despite being closed.

There are many industrialists who complain they have to pay EMIs on loans despite not earning anything. He took the decision after meeting with senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (C&I) EV Ramana Reddy, Commissioner for Industries Gunjan Krishna and Karnataka Udyog Mitra MD HM Revanna Gowda. Many investors and industrialists have benefited from Industrial Adalats by resolving land disputes, taxes, fees and infrastructure facilities.