Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer in front of kids

The BBC reports that Taliban militants in Afghanistan shot and killed a pregnant policewoman. Banu Negar was killed at the family home in Firozkoh, capital of central Ghor province, in front of her relatives.

Taliban, however, denied their involvement in Negar’s death during a BBC interview. Zabiullah Mujaheed, Taliban spokesman, said: ‘We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing.’

Moreover, Mujaheed said that the Taliban had already announced an amnesty for those who had worked for the previous administration, and called Negar’s murder ‘personal enmity or something else’.

BBC reported that at least three sources said the Taliban shot and killed Negar in front of her husband and children on Saturday. An image of a blood-spattered wall and a body, with the face severely disfigured, was shown in a report. According to relatives, three gunmen entered their house on Saturday and searched before tying up family members. They spoke in Arabic.