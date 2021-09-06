Resistance Front calls for ceasefire in Afghan; proposes to stop military operations in Panjshir

Kabul: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA),has called for a ceasefire on Sunday, welcoming negotiations from Taliban after reports come out that, they had suffered heavy losses at the weekend. Both sides have reportedly suffered massive casualties in the violent clashes, over the past few days.

‘The NRF proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action’: official statement released by the group said. ‘The NRF is ready to immediately end the war to achieve lasting peace if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab. We hope to hold a high-level meeting with scholars to continue this conversation’, they added.

In a statement released on the Facebook page, NRF declared that, the Taliban’s attack on areas whose people do not trust their rule based on the Taliban’s record is against Sharia law. ‘The NRF is committed to resolving disputes with the Taliban peacefully under religious and moral principles and is confident that it can negotiate peacefully with the Taliban and the rest of the people and groups representing the Afghan people in various ways. We aim to reach a political settlement where all social groups are represented and committed in its establishment and promotion’.

The Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud, son of a legendary fighter, has been keeping alive the resistance against the Taliban from Panjshir. Taliban claimed late Sunday to have captured almost the entire valley, but pro-NRF social media accounts denied this and said resistance fighters had retreated to the highlands. In another tweet on late Sunday, the NRF revealed that its spokesperson, Fahim Dashty- a well-known Afghan journalist, and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed in the fight.