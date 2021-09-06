Saira Banu discharged from hospital, doctor says not battling depression

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Saira Banu’s doctor, Nitin Gokhale, has also disputed allegations that she is refusing angiography and is battling depression following the loss of her husband, the renowned actor Dilip Kumar.

‘Saira-Ji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography. The angiography, as I told you last time, will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of her saying ‘no’ to it?’ Dr. Gokhale told the media.

Last Monday, Saira Banu was taken to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She is currently at home. Faisal Faaroqui, Banu and late Dilip Kumar’s publicist and family friend, tweeted on Sunday: ‘#SairaBanu Ji is back home. Discharged from the hospital. Doing well. Resting. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated. ‘