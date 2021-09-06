Surfer killed in shark attack off Australia’s east coast

Melbourne: A surfer died on Sunday after being attacked by a shark off a surfing beach on Australia’s east coast, Paramedics reported. The event occurred around 550 kilometres (342 miles) north of Sydney, off the coast of Emerald Beach.

‘Despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics and other emergency services the patient sadly died at the scene,’ New South Wales Ambulance tweeted.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards authorities said the beach, which is roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Coffs Harbour, was closed following the incident.

According to media reports, the surfer was in his late 20s and was bitten on the arm. As per the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, Australia was second only to the United States in the number of unprovoked shark interactions with people in 2019.