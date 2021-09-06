Updated ‘Green List’ of destinations released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The new list will be effective from September 6. All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi form these regions will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. This list will be changed regularly based on global Covid-19 developments.

Below is the full list of ‘green’ countries:

– Albania

– Armenia

– Australia

– Austria

– Bahrain

– Belgium

– Bhutan

– Brunei

– Bulgaria

– Canada

– China

– Comoros

– Croatia

– Cyprus

– Czech Republic

– Denmark

– Finland

– Germany

– Greece

– Hong Kong (SAR)

– Hungary

– Indonesia

– Italy

– Japan

– Jordan

– Kuwait

– Kyrgyzstan

– Luxembourg

– Maldives

– Malta

– Mauritius

– Moldova

– Monaco

– Netherlands

– New Zealand

– Norway

– Oman

– Poland

– Portugal

– Qatar

– Republic of Ireland

– Romania

– San Marino

– Saudi Arabia

– Serbia

– Seychelles

– Singapore

– Slovakia

– Slovenia

– South Korea

– Sweden

– Switzerland

– Taiwan, Province of China

– Tajikistan

– Turkmenistan

– Ukraine

Abu Dhabi has also released a travel corridor list. Fully vaccinated passengers coming from these four countries, who had received the second dose at least 28 days before travel will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Travel corridors:

– Bahrain

– Greece

– Serbia

– Seychelles