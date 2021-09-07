Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway – 5 people, including a child died

Ghaziabad: On Tuesday morning, five people were killed in an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. In Uttar Pradesh, the incident occurred in the Masuri area of the district of Ghaziabad.

On the expressway, a car with seven passengers collided with a truck. They consisted of two couples and three children from two families. They were returning from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ghaziabad.

Read also: Those who came into contact with Nipah victim test negative, says Health Minister

The accident killed all four adults and one child in the car. The two kids who survived are injured and were taken to the hospital. In the meantime, the police have detained the truck driver.

In April this year, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway opened to the general public. It has not yet been formally inaugurated. Delhi is connected to Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad.