Ex-France footballer Jean-Pierre dies after 39 years in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former France defender, died at the age of 73, 39 years after falling into a coma due to an anaesthetic mistake during routine knee surgery at Lyon Hospital.

Adams was given a near-fatal dosage of anaesthesia before a routine knee operation in 1982, which resulted in brain damage. He was born in Dakar, Senegal, in 1948 and got 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, creating the ‘Black Guard’ alongside Marius Tresor.

After joining PSG from Nice in 1977, he played for Nimes from 1970 to 1973 and PSG from 1977 to 1979. Bernadette, Adams’ wife, has been caring for him since the accident.

