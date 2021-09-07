I wasn’t the first choice for the film: Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak

It wasn’t a major box office hit when it came out. However, Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, a film about an ordinary man who becomes Chief Minister for a day, has become a cult classic throughout the years.

On the 20th anniversary of its premiere on September 7, the actor reflects on how he wasn’t the first choice for the role. ‘I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I’m glad I did,’ the 64-year-old revealed.

While making the picture, the actor had an impression that it would be well received. ‘Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it’s the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance,’ Kapoor shared.

Nayak also featured the late Amrish Puri, Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever and a slew of other notable performers. Every moment of filming, according to Kapoor, was unforgettable. He also emphasises that actors do not just look forward to embarking on projects that will exceed their previous work or be a box office success, many like him, choose movies that help in growing both personally and professionally.