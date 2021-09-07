Mrunal joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thadam’

Actress Mrunal Thakur has joined the cast of ‘Thadam,’ the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit. In the film, she will appear alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Revealing the news, Mrunal shared a picture with Aditya on Monday and wrote: ‘It’s time for a face-off!! @adityaroykapur are you ready? Super excited to work in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by @v__________k. Produced by #BhushanKumar’s @tseriesfilms & @muradkhetani ‘s @cine1studios @aseemarrora @tseries.official.’

The Hindi adaptation of Thadam has yet to be given a title. Debutant director Vardhan Ketkar will helm the film, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The shoot for the film will begin in Delhi from October this year.

Thadam is a suspense thriller based on actual events. The film’s premise focuses on the assassination of a young man. The movie takes an unexpected turn when the main suspect is discovered to have a look-alike. Magizh Thirumeni directed the original film.