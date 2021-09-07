Shashi Tharoor sings ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ on stage; shares video

Senior Congressman Shashi Tharoor is once again trending. A photo of him crushing a coconut at a temple went viral last month and became an immediate success with meme creators. This time, though, it is for his singing skills. The politician, who is famed for his perfect grammar and sophisticated sense of the language, sang a Hindi song at a Doordarshan Srinagar cultural event and we bet you were unaware of his secret ability. The video has gone viral on social media.

Tharoor was clothed in a black Nehru jacket with a Kani shawl wrapped over it in the video. He sang a cheerful rendition of the famous 1974 song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ on stage. ‘After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy it,’ he said.

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

The original version of Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se has sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The song was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by RD Burman. Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se is a song from the film Ajanabee, which stars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor’s video went viral almost quickly, with over 95,000 views since it was posted. Netizens praised the leader’s attitude and dubbed him a ‘sport.’

