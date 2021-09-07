The Specialty of the Red Lady’s finger Grown in Bhopal, Costs Rs 800 Per Kg!

A lady’s finger or bhindi is usually green in color and has a sticky texture, but in a rare development, a farmer has given the green vegetable a twist. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Misrilal Rajput grows red okra in his garden. He claims it is healthier than the existing natural variety.

But the most striking thing about red okra is its price! In Delhi, normal okra costs around 40 per kg, but red lady’sfinger costs a fortune. ‘This lady’sfinger is 5-7 times as expensive as regular lady’sfinger. It is being sold from 75-80 to 300-400 per 250 gram/500 gram in some malls,’ Rajput said.

What’s so expensive about it?

Rajput told news agency ANI that he grows red lady’sfinger, rather than the green variety normally available. ‘These are more beneficial and nutritious and are helpful for people with high cholesterol and blood pressure problems, diabetes and heart conditions,’ he said.

According to Rajput, no harmful pesticides were used during the cultivation of red lady’sfinger. During the first week of July, he planted 1 kg of seeds bought from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi. Within 40 days, seeds started to sprout. Rajput said that a minimum of 40-50 quintals and a maximum of 70-80 quintals could be grown on an acre of land.