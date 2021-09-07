Twins born with joined heads see each other for first time after surgery in Israel

Beersheba: One-year-old Israeli twin girls, who were born back to back, conjoined at the head, can make eye contact for the first time after having a unique separation surgery.

The Soroka Medical Centre stated on Sunday that the more than 12-hour procedure required months of planning and involved dozens of professionals from Israel and overseas. ‘This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide and now, for the first time, in Israel,’ said Mickey Gideon, Soroka’s chief pediatric neurosurgeon.

Also Read: Saira Banu discharged from hospital, doctor says not battling depression

The twins, whose identities were not revealed, were shown in Israeli media facing each other in a crib with their heads bandaged. According to the Soroka statement, the operation included both cranial reconstruction and scalp transplants. Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka’s plastic surgery department said: ‘They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own.’