Afghan crisis: India-Russia high-level meeting underway in Delhi

New Delhi: The high-level meeting between India and Russia, analysing the current on the situation in Afghanistan is underway in New Delhi. The India-Russia combined consultations on Afghanistan were led by the National Security Advisors of nations, Ajit Doval and Nikolai Patrushev and also included representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and security agencies. The meeting was conducted after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and announcement of new ‘Acting Government’.

The meeting was a follow-up of the two countries after the telephonic talks between its leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin last month. After the telephonic conversation about the issues, Modi and Putin agreed on establishing a two-way channel, for permanent consultations on this issue. ‘The leaders noted the importance of concerted efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole’, said central government sources.

Delegates will review the political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which is very significant in the current scenario, as it will reflect the latest developments in Afghanistan, created by the withdrawal of US forces. They will also review activities of terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, threats from drugs, the role of regional countries and details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist Afghanistan, revealed the sources.