Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away today, September 8. She was taken to Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai in a serious condition on September 3.

Revealing the news, the actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote: ‘She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Akshay thanked his fans and loved ones for their well-wishes for his mother, by saying: ‘Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.’

After learning about his mother’s ill health, Akshay cut short his trip to the United Kingdom and returned to Mumbai. The star was filming for his forthcoming flick Cinderella there. Fans and Akshay’s colleagues from the film industry have expressed their deepest condolences.