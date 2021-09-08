BBMP bans animal slaughter, sale of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The civic agency also imposed some restrictions on the celebrations in the city. Only three days will be allowed for celebrations.

‘Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion. Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home only or in our mobile tank. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height and should be immersed in mobile tanks. We are also creating immersion tanks. We have also arrived at a decision to ban immersion of idols in lakes’, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

Earlier, the Karnataka government imposed a ban on cultural events and processions while bringing the idols to the pooja pandals or during immersions. The state government also banned distribution of food and prasad.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, only 20 people will be allowed at each immersion site . No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm in the state.