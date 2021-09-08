Bombay High Court rejects Gehana Vasisth’s pre-arrest bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied TV star Gehana Vasisth’s anticipatory bail application and her counsel has stated that they will appeal to the Supreme Court. Vasisth was detained by the Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her suspected participation in the filming and uploading of pornographic films on a website.

Her anticipatory bail application had also been denied by a Mumbai Sessions Court earlier in August in connection with the FIR filed against her in Malvani police station, which was subsequently moved to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Vasisth filed an anticipatory bail petition in connection with an FIR filed under IPC Sections 354C (outraging a woman’s modesty), 292 and 293 (selling of obscene content), and IT Act Sections 66E and 67A, among others. According to the lawsuit, Vasisth allegedly ‘forced’ the complainant to appear in pornographic films, which were subsequently sold to Raj Kundra’s firm, Hotshots. Gehana Vasisht is accused of directing these flicks.

Vasisth’s lawyer, Advocate Abhishek Yende, had previously told the High Court that his client reportedly had a ‘No Objection’ from the complainant, claiming that IPC section 370 (relating to forced labour and trafficking) should not be included in the charges list.