Car parked on flooded street tied with ropes in Telangana; video surfaces

Heavy rains pounded areas of Telangana on Tuesday, throwing normal lives into disarray. A video from flood-hit Siricilla town went popular on social media sites amid waterlogging and traffic jams. In the video, it is seen that an automobile was secured with ropes to save it from being washed away in the flood.

Siricilla is famous for KTR It is now become famous for this ?? For the first time a car owner in Siricilla tied his car with ropes. When was the last time you witnessed this in Telangana? pic.twitter.com/AQGfq17361 — Saffron Sagar Goud(SG) (@Sagar4BJP) September 7, 2021

According to reports, the vehicle owner tied ropes to all four ends of the vehicle and secured the other end to concrete pillars on top of his house. He came up with this idea after witnessing numerous automobiles getting carried away in floodwaters caused by severe rains in the area since the previous night.

This was not, however, the first video to spread from the Rajanna Sircilla area, which saw record flooding as a result of torrential rainfall.

Usually busy roads of the town were seen submerged while residential areas were inundated. Police officers were also spotted removing residents from the stranded colonies. Rainwater also got inside the freshly built collectorate building. Ganesh idols that had been brought to town for sale before the festival had also been washed away.

Under construction bridge collapsed at Vemulawada. Rs 28 crore is being spent on the construction of this bridge on Mulavagu. #TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5X79GXTv2g — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 7, 2021

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) troops were sent to Sircilla for rescue and relief efforts. Under the command of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who represents the Sircilla constituency, the teams were sent with boats and equipment.

In light of the ongoing rains and floods, the teams will support the district administration in rescue and relief activities, according to GHMC Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management.