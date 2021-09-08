Emirates Airlines announces new flight services

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will operate new services to and from South Africa from October. The airline will increase the frequency of services by 28 weekly flights from October 31. This is the Emirate’s largest weekly schedule to South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates will operate daily flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The air carrier will make use of its A380 plane for the Johannesburg route. From January 1, 2022, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.

As per the entry rules issued by the authorities in Dubai, all passengers coming from South Africa must present a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved local health facility. They must also present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure. All passengers arriving in Dubai from South Africa must also take a PCR test at Dubai International airport.