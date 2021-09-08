Game tarnishes Salman Khan’s image: Court on temporary ban on ‘Selmon Bhoi’

Mumbai: The actor Salman Khan has moved a Mumbai civil court in response to a video game called Selmon Bhai, which is allegedly inspired by his hit-and-run accident from 2002. A temporary restraint on access to the game has been ordered by the court.

The court restrained the makers of this game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, relaunching, or recreating any content relating to the actor. Also, the court ordered the makers to immediately remove/block/disable the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms. ‘Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff,’ the court said. Furthermore, it said Salman had not consented to the game.

The statement added that Salman’s image was tarnished by the game. ‘When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished,’ the order said.

Khan had filed a lawsuit last month against the game developers alleging that the name and images used in the game appeared to be caricatures of him. The application claimed that the game, Selmon Bhoi, is phonetically the same as Salman’s popular name among his fans, Salman Bhai.

In 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Salman of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

Salman Khan appeared last in Radhe with Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. It got a direct-to-digital release and was heavily panned by critics. His next release will be Antim, the first poster for which was released on Tuesday. In the film he appears with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.